Zimbabwean creator Kalumba Mwale shared seven things that surprised him after moving to India, including education, international students, food, spices, healthcare and opportunities. His observations about life in India have sparked discussion on social media.

A Zimbabwean creator has sparked a conversation online after sharing the everyday differences he noticed after moving to India. Kalumba Mwale, who shared the video on social media, compared his experiences in Zimbabwe with life in India, touching on education, international students, food, spices, healthcare and opportunities abroad.

In the video, Mwale explained that some things he had considered normal in Zimbabwe felt very different after experiencing life in India. From the vast number of educational institutions and the diversity of the student population to India's wide-ranging cuisine and medical tourism sector, his observations offered a personal perspective on what it is like to study and live in India.

Competitive Education And More Choices

Mwale said getting into university in Zimbabwe can feel extremely competitive. In India, however, he was surprised by the sheer number of universities and colleges available, with options across different fields and budgets.

He also highlighted the diversity of India's student population. While seeing international students from different parts of the world is relatively uncommon in Zimbabwe, Mwale said he had met students from dozens of countries at his university in India.

India’s Diverse Food Culture

Food was another major difference highlighted by Mwale.

He said meals in Zimbabwe commonly include dishes such as sadza, rice and stews. In India, however, he found that people can eat something completely different almost every day and still barely scratch the surface of the country's vast culinary diversity.

Mwale also spoke about the meaning of spice. According to him, in Zimbabwe, spice usually means adding more chilli. In India, he discovered that spices represent an entire universe of flavours, making Indian food a much broader culinary experience.

India As A Destination For International Students

Mwale said studying abroad can often feel like the obvious route for people seeking an international education in Zimbabwe. However, his experience in India changed that perception.

He said he was surprised by the number of international students who choose India for their education, highlighting the country's appeal as an international study destination.

India’s Healthcare Landscape

Healthcare was another area that surprised Mwale.

He said access to specialised healthcare in Zimbabwe can sometimes be limited or expensive. In contrast, he pointed out that India has become a major destination for people travelling from other countries for medical treatment.

Opportunities Beyond Western Countries

Mwale also reflected on how people often associate studying or building a life abroad with countries such as the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

His experience in India, however, taught him that international opportunities are not limited to Western countries.

"Living here taught me that opportunities abroad aren’t limited to the West," he said.

He added that he arrived in India from Zimbabwe expecting one experience but ended up discovering a completely different world.

How Did Social Media React?

Mwale's observations received a warm response from social media users, with several people welcoming him to India and sharing their own perspectives.

One user commented: “Welcome to the most lovely yet the chaotic piece of land. You'll get everything, everything in India. Enjoy your time bro.”

A second user commented: “Welcome to India brother! I hope you have the best experience possible.”

A third user commented: “One thing in India exams are competitive colleges are competitive but the silver lining a large course of options to choose from if you work hard you won't fail but 6-7 out of 10 hardest examinations of the world is indian.”

The video has prompted further discussion about studying in India, the country's diverse culture and food, healthcare, and the experiences of international students living in the country.