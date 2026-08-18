Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth's Nepal visit reflects strong bilateral defence ties, the MEA said. He was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by President Ram Chandra Poudel, a unique tradition between the two countries.

Strong Defence Ties and Unique Traditions

The ongoing visit of Chief of Army Staff General Dhiraj Seth to Nepal reflects the strong defence ties and military-to-military engagement between the two countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday, highlighting the unique tradition shared by the Indian and Nepali armies, refering to the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army conferred on General Seth at an investiture ceremony by the Nepal President.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks during a biweekly media briefing while providing an update on General Seth's visit to Nepal from August 17 to August 19. "India and Nepal enjoy a very deep-rooted relationship, a multifaceted partnership. The Chief of Army Staff, Indian Army Staff, is visiting Nepal on an official visit from the 17th to the 19th. So it's a three-day visit. The visit is a reflection of the strong ties that we share with the Nepalese side in the field of defence and military-to-military engagement, in keeping with the unique tradition that both countries share, especially between the armies of the two countries," Jaiswal said.

He also highlighted the ceremonial recognition accorded to General Seth during the visit. "The Right Honourable President of Nepal, Mr. Ram Chandra Poudel, conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepalese Army on our Chief of Army Staff on the 17th. Thereafter, the Chief of Army Staff also called on the President of Nepal. Separately, he also had a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff of Nepal, which happened yesterday. So that is the update on the visit that is happening, the visit of our Chief of Army Staff, his visit to Nepal in that regard," the MEA spokesperson said.

High-Level Engagements in Nepal

General Seth is on an official visit to Nepal at the invitation of Nepal's Chief of Army Staff General Ashok Raj Sigdel, with a series of engagements aimed at further strengthening bilateral military ties.

Earlier today, General Seth held a courtesy meeting with Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah, who also holds the defence portfolio, at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava was also present during the meeting, according to the Nepal Prime Minister's Office.

"A courtesy meeting was held between Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth and respected Prime Minister Balendra Shah. Army Chief General Seth held the courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Shah, who also serves as the Defence Minister, at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar today. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava was also present during the meeting," the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on Facebook.

Ceremonial Honours and Bilateral Discussions

General Seth arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday for the visit, which includes meetings with senior Nepali officials and military leaders, as well as engagements with officers and Indian Army veterans. On Monday, Nepal President Ram Chandra Paudel conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army on General Seth at an investiture ceremony. The honour is part of a longstanding tradition between the two countries under which the Army Chiefs of India and Nepal are conferred the honorary rank of General in each other's armies. The tradition dates back to 1950.

General Seth also held bilateral discussions with his Nepali counterpart, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, on Monday. He received and inspected a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Nepali Army Headquarters and laid a wreath at the Army Pavilion in Tundikhel.

During the visit, General Seth is also scheduled to receive a briefing from the Director General of Military Operations of the Nepali Army on issues of mutual strategic interest and hold discussions with senior Nepali dignitaries on bilateral matters. He is also scheduled to address student officers at the Army Command and Staff Course in Shivapuri and interact with instructors and foreign student officers.

On the concluding day of his visit, General Seth will travel to Pokhara to attend an Ex-Servicemen Rally, where he is scheduled to felicitate Veer Naris and gallantry awardees and interact with Indian Army veterans.

Reinforcing Deep-Rooted Bonds

The Ministry of Defence has underlined the deep historical, social and cultural links between India and Nepal, often described as the "Roti Beti Ka Rishta", with civilisational connections such as Janakpur-Ayodhya and Lumbini-Bodhgaya further reinforcing the relationship.

General Seth assumed office as Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army on June 30, 2026. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, he was commissioned into the Armoured Corps in December 1986.

The visit is aimed at consolidating the longstanding military relationship between the two armies and identifying further avenues for defence cooperation, while reinforcing the broader bonds of friendship between India and Nepal. (ANI)