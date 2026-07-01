Heartbreaking Aerial Footage of Venezuela After Twin Earthquakes #shorts
Venezuela earthquake aftermath: Shocking aerial footage reveals the devastating aftermath of Venezuela's twin earthquakes that struck on June 24. Entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble, with at least 1,450 people confirmed dead and tens of thousands still unaccounted for. The drone images capture the true scale of destruction as rescue operations continue amid one of the country's worst natural disasters.
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