Jahangir Khan Arrested: Viral Video Shows TMC Leader Hiding His Face | Bangla News

কীভাবে গ্রেফতার হল জাহাঙ্গীর খান? কলকাতা আনার পথে জানাল STF-এর অফিসার | Jahnagir Khan Arrest : Days after projecting himself as a real-life "Pushpa," Falta's controversial TMC leader Jahangir Khan was arrested by the West Bengal STF while allegedly attempting to flee through the Nepal border. The dramatic arrest has triggered strong reactions in Falta, where anger against the leader continues to grow.

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