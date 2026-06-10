BREAKING: Belfast Knife Attack Caught On Camera | Man Seriously Injured, Arrest Made | World News

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BREAKING: Belfast Knife Attack Caught On Camera

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 10 2026, 02:09 PM IST
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A horrifying knife attack in Belfast has left Northern Ireland in shock after a man was seriously injured in a street assault. The incident, captured on video, led to an arrest and protests as authorities investigate the motive behind the attack. Watch the full story and latest updates.In this video:00:00 Intro00:28 Attack Caught On Camera01:49 Investigation Underway02:55 Calls For Calm03:57 Hilary Benn SpeaksKey topics: Belfast knife attack, Belfast stabbing, Northern Ireland attack, knife attack caught on camera, Belfast crime news, PSNI arrest, attempted murder Belfast, north Belfast stabbing, Newtownards Road attack, victim serious injuries, bystanders intervene Belfast, PSNI critical incident, Northern Ireland protests, Belfast tensions rising, Keir Starmer Belfast attack, UK crime news, Northern Ireland violence, Belfast street assault, violent attack UK, crime news Europe, BREAKING news Belfast, June 2026 UK news, Ireland attack news, Belfast brutal attack, viral attack video

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