Is Donald Trump Extending Iran War To Please 'Billionaires Club'? Dr. Waiel Awwad's EXPLOSIVE Take

West Asia strategist Dr. Waiel Awwad has made a strong statement on the ongoing Middle East conflict, claiming that U.S. President Donald Trump may be influenced by the “Billionaires’ Club” and is acting in line with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu.According to him, the conflict could continue for a prolonged period, with little chance of de-escalation anytime soon. He also warned that the situation may worsen if current strategies persist.Is the war set to intensify? Watch this analysis to understand the bigger picture behind global power moves.

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