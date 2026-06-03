Brazil's Amazon Under Attack: The Billion-Dollar Illegal Gold Trade | World News

Deep inside Brazil's Amazon rainforest, a new gold rush is unfolding. Illegal gold miners are pushing deeper into protected Indigenous territories, destroying rivers, contaminating water with mercury, and threatening one of the world's most important ecosystems.This report takes you inside the battle between Indigenous communities and illegal miners in the Amazon. As global gold prices rise, environmental groups warn that billions of dollars worth of illegally mined gold may be entering international markets through sophisticated laundering networks.Featuring voices from the Kayapo Indigenous community, Greenpeace Brazil, and aerial footage of illegal mining operations, this documentary explores the environmental, cultural, and human cost of the Amazon gold rush.In this video:00:00 - Brazil’s Amazon Under Attack: Introduction to the Illegal Gold Trade03:00 - Impact on Rivers, Mercury Pollution & Indigenous Communities05:00 - Global Gold Markets & Environmental Consequences

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