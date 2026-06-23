UK PM Keir Starmer Resigns: MP Bob Blackman Says 'Britain Won't Mourn His Departure | World News

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation has triggered fierce political reactions across the UK. Conservative MP Bob Blackman launched a blistering attack on Starmer, accusing him of harming farmers, weakening the economy, failing on defence, and becoming one of Britain's worst prime ministers.Blackman also argued that Labour squandered its massive 2024 mandate, saying the government lacked a coherent plan and calling for a fresh general election.

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