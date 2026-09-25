Tibetans Protest Xi Jinping’s Washington Visit | ‘Free Tibet’ Calls Outside Chinese Embassy

Tibetans Protest Xi Jinping’s Washington Visit
Tibetan, Uyghur and other activists gathered in Washington, D.C., during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to protest China’s policies in Tibet and Xinjiang. Protesters called for greater attention to religious freedom, cultural and language rights, political prisoners and alleged transnational repression. Demonstrators gathered near the Chinese Embassy before marching toward the U.S. Capitol, with speakers including U.S. lawmakers addressing the crowd.
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