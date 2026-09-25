Thailand Rain ALERT! Heavy Rain & Flash Flood Threat Across Pattaya & Bangkok | Weather Warning

Thailand Rain ALERT! Heavy Rain & Flash Flood Threat Across Pattaya & Bangkok
Thailand is bracing for heavy to very heavy rain from September 25 to 27, with Bangkok and several regions expected to face intense rainfall. Authorities have warned of possible flash floods and runoff, particularly in low-lying and hillside areas. Rough seas are also forecast, with waves potentially reaching 2–3 metres and higher during thunderstorms. Small boats have been advised to stay ashore as Thailand remains on weather alert.
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