PM Modi lauded a Varanasi-themed art exhibition in Bratislava, saying art and culture bring people closer. He held talks with Slovak President Pellegrini and PM Fico on energy, biofuels, tech, defence, and UN Security Council reform.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday heaped praise on the exhibition centred on Varanasi at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, during his visit to Slovakia. PM Modi noted that art and culture have the ability to bring people closer.

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'A Banaras connect in Bratislava'

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "A Banaras connect in Bratislava! At the Presidential Palace in Bratislava yesterday, President Pellegrini and I viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city. Art and culture truly have a unique ability to bring people closer. My compliments to all those whose works featured in this exhibition."

A Banaras connect in Bratislava! At the Presidential Palace in Bratislava yesterday, President Pellegrini and I viewed a fascinating exhibition centred on Varanasi, including works by Slovak artists who had recently visited the city. Art and culture truly have a unique ability… pic.twitter.com/jEaeXaXm6k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2026

At the Presidential Palace, PM @narendramodi and President @PellegriniP_ walked through a painting exhibition by Slovak artists in the Presidential Palace. The exhibition was dedicated to the theme “Varanasi City”, featuring artworks that beautifully captured the spiritual,… pic.twitter.com/rpngYSearn — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 15, 2026

Bilateral Talks on Diverse Subjects

Prime Minister Modi also appreciated the insights shared by Slovakia President Peter Pellegrini. He said, "Was wonderful meeting you, President Pellegrini. Happy to have continued the important conversations we had when we last met. Your insights are indeed great to hear."

Was wonderful meeting you, President Pellegrini. Happy to have continued the important conversations we had when we last met. Your insights are indeed great to hear. @PellegriniP_ https://t.co/AqLBzkkLxr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2026

PM Modi held talks with Pellegrini on subjects like energy, biofuels and more. He said, "Today's talks with President Pellegrini covered diverse subjects such as closer ties in manufacturing, transport, innovation and investment linkages, energy, biofuels and more. There is also immense scope to cooperate in the field of digital technology. We also talked about deepening people-to-people linkages."

Today’s talks with President Pellegrini covered diverse subjects such as closer ties in manufacturing, transport, innovation and investment linkages, energy, biofuels and more. There is also immense scope to cooperate in the field of digital technology. We also talked about… pic.twitter.com/3kGxkVOpbv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 15, 2026

India, Slovakia Reaffirm Commitment to Multilateralism

PM Modi and his Slovak counterpart Robert Fico reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism, expansion of the UN Security Council and enhanced cooperation with regional groupings, according to the India-Slovakia Joint Statement issued on Monday.

The two leaders stressed the need for comprehensive reforms of multilateral institutions, particularly the United Nations and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), to make them more representative, inclusive, effective and reflective of contemporary geopolitical realities. They underscored the urgent need to expand the UNSC in both permanent and non-permanent categories.

PM Modi and Slovak PM Robert Fico agreed to strengthen cooperation in defence, cybersecurity, critical infrastructure protection and connectivity, identifying these areas as key pillars of the growing bilateral partnership, according to the Joint Statement issued on Monday. (ANI)