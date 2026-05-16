PM Modi Praises Indian Diaspora in Netherlands | Proud Contributions to Dutch Society & Economy

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PM Modi Praises Indian Diaspora in Netherlands

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 16 2026, 05:01 PM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the outstanding contributions of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands. Dutch leadership consistently praises their positive impact on society and economy.In this video:0:00 – PM Narendra Modi’s Address1:00 – Indian Diaspora’s Contributions in Netherlands2:00 – Impact on Dutch Society & Economy

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