PM Modi Praises Indian Diaspora in Netherlands | Proud Contributions to Dutch Society & Economy

PM Modi Praises Indian Diaspora in Netherlands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the outstanding contributions of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands. Dutch leadership consistently praises their positive impact on society and economy.In this video:0:00 – PM Narendra Modi’s Address1:00 – Indian Diaspora’s Contributions in Netherlands2:00 – Impact on Dutch Society & Economy
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