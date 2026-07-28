Bigg Boss 20 Contestants: These 2 Celebs Reportedly Joining Salman Khan's Reality Show | Ent News

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Bigg Boss 20 Contestants: These 2 Celebs Reportedly Joining Salman Khan's Reality Show

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jul 28 2026, 07:14 PM IST
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Mumbai, July 28: The excitement around Bigg Boss 20 is getting bigger as reports suggest comedian Sunil Pal and actress Geeta Basra are set to enter Salman Khan-hosted reality show. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement, the rumoured contestant list has already created a buzz among fans.In this video:00:00 Bigg Boss 20 Contestant Buzz Begins01:05 Sunil Pal Reportedly Locked for the Show02:18 Geeta Basra's TV Comeback? Official Confirmation Awaited

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