Kash Patel BLASTS Van Hollen Over Congress' Drinking Allegations | World News

Washington DC witnessed explosive scenes after FBI Director Kash Patel clashed fiercely with Senator Chris Van Hollen during a tense congressional hearing. The confrontation erupted over alleged drinking allegations, with Patel strongly denying the claims and launching a sharp counterattack that turned the brief exchange into a viral political showdown.0:12 – Opening confrontation1:17 – Patel’s denial3:14 – Heated exchange peaks

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