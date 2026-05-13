Kash Patel BLASTS Van Hollen Over Congress' Drinking Allegations | World News

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Kash Patel BLASTS Van Hollen Over Congress' Drinking Allegations

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 13 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Washington DC witnessed explosive scenes after FBI Director Kash Patel clashed fiercely with Senator Chris Van Hollen during a tense congressional hearing. The confrontation erupted over alleged drinking allegations, with Patel strongly denying the claims and launching a sharp counterattack that turned the brief exchange into a viral political showdown.0:12 – Opening confrontation1:17 – Patel’s denial3:14 – Heated exchange peaks

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