Dozens of live rice eels spilled across a crowded Nanjing Metro train after an elderly passenger’s bucket tipped over on Line S3. Instead of panicking, commuters calmly crouched down and helped collect the wriggling creatures. The viral video has also sparked debate over stricter enforcement of rules for carrying live aquatic products.

A routine journey on the Nanjing Metro in China turned into an unusual rescue operation after dozens of live rice eels escaped from an elderly passenger’s bucket and wriggled across the floor of a crowded train. The incident reportedly took place on Line S3 when the plastic container tipped over, sending the slippery, snake-like fish sliding under seats and across the carriage. A video of the moment has since gone viral on social media.

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Passengers stay calm as eels spread across carriage

Despite the unexpected sight, there was no major panic inside the train. Several passengers crouched down and began carefully catching the eels with their bare hands.

The commuters then returned the wriggling creatures to the containers while other passengers watched the unusual scene unfold. The entire cleanup reportedly took around 10 to 15 minutes.

The creatures were rice eels, also known as swamp eels, which are commonly sold alive for cooking in parts of China and Asia. Their long, snake-like appearance initially led some viewers online to mistake them for snakes.

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Video sparks jokes and debate online

The footage has triggered plenty of humorous reactions on social media. One user joked, “What did one eel say to the other on the train? ‘Unagi ke mana bro?’” Another wrote that seeing the creatures suddenly slithering across the carriage would have given them “a heart attack”.

Others, however, focused on how calmly the passengers handled the situation. Rather than moving away in panic, several commuters stepped in to help the elderly passenger gather the escaped eels.

The incident has also revived questions about how live aquatic products should be carried on public transport.

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Rules allow aquatic products in secure containers

Nanjing Metro rules reportedly allow passengers to carry fresh aquatic products, provided they are kept in properly secured and sealed containers and do not leak or create hygiene problems. Live poultry and pets are subject to different restrictions.

However, the eel escape has prompted some social media users to argue that such rules may need stricter enforcement, especially when large numbers of live creatures are being transported.

What is amazing is the fact the viral video is being discussed less for chaos and more for the remarkable calm of the commuters who turned an awkward metro mishap into a collective eel-catching mission.