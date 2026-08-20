Iran's Consul General in Mumbai slammed US President Trump's "Economic D-Day" threat, calling it a "sign of weakness" and an attempt by Washington to compensate for military defeats by isolating the Islamic Republic.

Iran Consul General in Mumbai Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh on Thursday hit out at US President Donald Trump's threat of "TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences" against countries providing a "lifeline" to Tehran amid his announcement of an "Economic D-Day" on the Islamic Republic, calling the move a "sign of weakness" for Washington.

'A Sign of Weakness'

During an interview with ANI, Motlagh said the repeated use of "threats, intimidation, and frightening nations" by the Trump administration reflected Washington's efforts to isolate Iran and put pressure on the Islamic Republic, noting that Iran and its people have resisted such efforts by the US. He said that Trump's outreach to US allies for support in his campaign against Iran itself demonstrated what he described as Washington's weakness.

Motlagh further stated that Washington, during the time of the conflict, has been using various means to isolate the Islamic Republic and increase pressure on Tehran, saying the US was attempting to compensate for what he described as its military defeat. "We have seen that during his time in office, Trump has repeatedly resorted to threats, intimidation, and frightening nations. Unfortunately, he has often managed to persuade some countries to join him. For the first time, we have even seen him reach out to his own allies and acknowledge that the United States needs their help in order to succeed in this project. This is, in itself, a sign of weakness for the United States," the Iranian diplomat said.

"He [Trump] uses every means and every opportunity to isolate Iran and put pressure on the Islamic Republic of Iran in an attempt to compensate for its military defeat. But, thanks to God, the Iranian people have resisted and will continue to resist," he added.

Nations with Iran Ties to Coordinate

Responding to Trump's warning against countries maintaining economic ties with Tehran, Motlagh said countries that have economic relations and programmes with Iran would coordinate among themselves to prevent disruption to their transactions. "Countries that in some way have relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran and have economic dealings and programmes with Iran will certainly coordinate among themselves in a way that, God willing, prevents any disruption to these transactions," he said.

Trump's 'Economic D-Day'

The remarks came after Trump on Wednesday announced what he called the "MOST CRUSHING ECONOMIC OPERATION EVER TAKEN AGAINST ANY COUNTRY" against Iran, describing it as "Economic Warfare and Isolation on an unprecedented scale." Trump warned that any country allowing its financial institutions, businesses, airports or government entities to provide "any type of lifeline" to Iran would face "TREMENDOUS Economic Consequences."

He also called the campaign "Economic D-Day" and urged US allies to join Washington in isolating Iran. In his post on Truth Social, Trump specifically called for an end to Iranian oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries and front companies, saying these activities "need to stop NOW".

The US President said the measures were aimed at further isolating Tehran economically and reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

Motlagh's comments come amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, with the latest US measures seeking to intensify economic pressure on Iran while Tehran maintains that it will resist efforts to isolate the country. (ANI)