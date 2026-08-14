Tigers at Luanchuan Bamboo Sea Wildlife Park in China found an unusual way to enjoy the wet weather after rain turned the surface of a 120-metre viewing tunnel slippery. Viral footage shows the big cats sliding down the muddy surface one after another, with one tiger crashing into another. The playful scene has amused social media users worldwide.

Rain appears to have given a group of tigers at a wildlife park in China an unexpected playground. The tigers at Luanchuan Bamboo Sea Wildlife Park in Henan Province of the country were filmed sliding across the muddy surface of a 120-metre viewing tunnel after a rain shower. The unusual sight has since gone viral, with the big cats appearing to take turns as they slipped and slid along the wet surface.

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One tiger follows another down the tunnel before losing its footing and crashing into another tiger. The unexpected tumble has added to the humour of the footage, which has attracted plenty of attention online.

Big cats, very different kind of fun

The video offers a funny glimpse of tigers behaving in a way that may remind viewers of playful domestic cats.

Social media users joked that the animals had found themselves a giant slide. One commenter wrote that they were simply 'cats being cats', while another joked about having to clean the glass after the muddy performance.

Others pointed out the obvious difference between a pet cat and a tiger, with some reminding viewers that these are powerful wild animals despite their playful appearance.

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Social media users wholeheartedly loved the animals' apparent enjoyment of the slippery surface.

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Viral video, leaves viewers amused

The playful scene has drawn reactions from people in several countries, with comments ranging from jokes about the tigers having a playground to comparisons with children enjoying a rainy day.

The footage also highlights a less commonly seen side of captive tigers. Rather than stalking or resting, the animals appear curious and playful as they navigate the unusually slippery tunnel.

For viewers, the biggest surprise may be that even an animal built for speed and agility can lose its footing. The tigers' unexpected rainy-day adventure has turned an ordinary wet afternoon into an internet favourite.