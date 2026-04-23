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Noah’s Ark Buried for 5,000 Years? Scans Under Mount Ararat Reveal Something Strange

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Apr 23 2026, 05:29 PM IST
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A new discovery in eastern Turkey is reigniting one of history’s biggest mysteries — Noah’s Ark.Researchers studying the Durupinar Formation near Mount Ararat claim to have detected underground tunnels, chambers, and structured formations using advanced radar scans.The site, first identified in 1959, has long been debated due to its boat-like shape, matching biblical descriptions of the Ark. Now, fresh soil analysis and imaging data are adding fuel to the theory that something artificial could be buried beneath.But not everyone is convinced. Many scientists argue the formation is purely natural, shaped by geological processes — not ancient shipbuilding.So what’s really hidden under Mount Ararat?Is this the strongest evidence yet… or just another myth reborn?0:00 The history of Noah’s Ark and its biblical origins1:20 The mystery of the Durupinar site1:50 New radar discoveries and tunnel claims2:40 What happens next in the search

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