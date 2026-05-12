Tamannaah Bhatia Visits Mahakal Temple, Attends Bhasma Aarti in Ujjain

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia visited the sacred Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and attended the divine ‘Bhasma Aarti’. The actress called the spiritual experience 'truly profound' and said witnessing the powerful atmosphere at Mahakaal Temple felt like a blessing and an energising moment of immense magnitude.00:00 - Tamannah Bhatia in Ujjain01:13 - Attending the Bhasma Aarti01:36 - Tamannaah Shares “Truly Profound” Spiritual Experience

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