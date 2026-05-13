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Tiwa Savage Wants to Find the Next Michael Jackson From Africa

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 13 2026, 04:01 PM IST
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Nigerian Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage has launched a new foundation in Lagos aimed at training the next generation of African musicians, producers, and songwriters.The initiative is a partnership with the prestigious Berklee College of Music in the United States, bringing world-class music education techniques directly to Nigerian talent for the first time.Around 100 young artists were selected from over 2,000 applicants to take part in the program, which includes vocal coaching, instrumental training, and industry masterclasses.Tiwa Savage says her goal is to bridge the gap between African talent and global opportunity, emphasizing that the challenge is not lack of talent, but lack of access to music education.The program is designed to create a pipeline for emerging artists who could go on to become global music stars from Africa. 0:00 – Tiwa Savage introduces her foundation.0:22 – Young Africans start music workshops and masterclasses.2:44 – Tiwa discusses bridging African talent to the world stage.

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