Dileep Raj Passes Away at 47 | Kannada Industry Under Shock! | Kannada Cinema News

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Dileep Raj Passes Away at 47

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 13 2026, 01:01 PM IST
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Kannada actor and producer Dileep Raj passed away at the age of 47 after suffering a massive heart attack in Bengaluru. Known for his powerful roles in films like Milana and popular TV serials, his sudden demise shocked the Kannada film industry and fans across the country. Tributes have been pouring in on social media since the heartbreaking news emerged. 0:00 - Dileep Raj passed away at 470:50 - Dileep Raj was known for Milana2:30 - Kannada celebrities shared emotional tributes

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