70+ Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks Near Libya | Mediterranean Crisis | World News #Shorts

A tragic migrant boat disaster has unfolded in the Mediterranean Sea after a vessel capsized off the coast of Libya.According to NGOs Sea-Watch and Mediterranea Saving Humans, the boat was carrying around 105 people when it overturned.Key updates:- 32 survivors rescued- More than 70 still missing- Incident occurred in a Libyan search-and-rescue zoneThe vessel had departed on April 4, highlighting the ongoing dangers of migration routes across the Mediterranean—one of the world’s deadliest sea crossings.Rescue operations are ongoing as fears grow over the fate of those still unaccounted for.

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