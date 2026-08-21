A 10-month-old girl died in Madisonville, Kentucky, after being left in a hot car for about eight hours by her grandmother, Dr. Stacey Fazenbaker. The grandmother, a doctor, reportedly forgot to drop the infant at her nursery and went straight to work. Police are investigating the incident.

A 10-month-old girl died in the US state of Kentucky after being left inside a blistering-hot car for hours by her 61-year-old grandmother, who is a doctor. The incident took place in Madisonville on August 13. According to the authorities, the car was parked outside the medical clinic where Dr. Stacey Fazenbaker, the baby's grandmother, works. Scottie Gwyn Crowell is the baby's name. About eight hours after Fazenbaker was scheduled to drop her off at nursery, she was allegedly discovered bound and unmoving in the backseat of his vehicle.

According to a report by TV news station WEHT, the temperature inside the automobile peaked at 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) and reached 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) that day.

That morning, Fazenbaker had offered to drive her granddaughter to creche and drop her up. However, the creche staff told the infant's father that she had never been dropped off that morning when he went to pick her up at 4 p.m., according to the Daily Mail.

The family soon discovered that Fazenbaker had left the infant girl in her car and gone straight to work. According to a police officer, the medical professional "ran outside with some co-workers to get the child" after learning of the scenario.

According to the New York Post, Madisonville Police Major Jason McKnight told reporters, "But it was far too late by then." "The grandmother had already got the child, and so the officers tried some lifesaving measures, but unfortunately it was too late for that," the source said.

While no charges were filed in its immediate aftermath, the police continue to probe the incident. Fazenbaker was tested for drugs and alcohol, but the police don’t expect the results to be positive.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of the infant's death. The Daily Mail's report says that Fazenbaker had moved to Madisonville just a year ago to be close to her daughter, 33-year-old Sydni Crowell, 33, who is herself a doctor.