The MEA denied political clearance for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's US visit, deeming the proposed programme "not appropriate." The CM, who planned to visit top universities, expressed shock but will comply and return from his approved UK tour.

MEA Cites 'Inappropriate' Programme for Denial

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday clarified that the proposed programme for Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's visit to the United States was not considered appropriate "to the office held and the purpose of the visit", and therefore political clearance was not granted.

Responding to a question on Telangana Chief Minister being denied political clearance for his proposed US visit, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said visits by Chief Ministers and other dignitaries are assessed by the ministry before political clearance is accorded. "Let me say that the visits of Chief Ministers, as with other dignitaries, are assessed by the Ministry of External Affairs to accord political clearance. The programme proposed in such cases should be appropriate to the office held and the purpose of the visit. In this particular case regarding the United States, that was not so, and therefore the clearance was not given," Jaiswal said.

UK Visit Approved

He, however, clarified that political clearance had been granted for Revanth Reddy's visit to the United Kingdom. "Incidentally, let me also tell you that clearance was given for his visit to the United Kingdom," the MEA spokesperson said.

CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock

The MEA's response comes after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, earlier today, claimed that the Centre had denied permission for his proposed visit to the US, forcing the Telangana Rising delegation to cancel the US leg of its tour.

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, the state government had sought central clearance for the Chief Minister's proposed visits to the UK and the US, but permission was granted only for the UK leg. The CMO said the state government was informed about the denial of permission for the US visit after the official delegation had reached the UK. The Chief Minister's Office said Revanth Reddy will now return to Hyderabad from London on August 23 instead of travelling to Boston.

Revanth Reddy had said that the proposed US visit was aimed at bringing leading global educational institutions to Telangana and Hyderabad and exploring partnerships with institutions including Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Northeastern University and Virginia Tech.

"The only purpose of the visit was, as part of the New Education Policy of the Centre, to bring the world's best institutions to India, to Telangana, to Hyderabad," the Chief Minister said. He said such partnerships would help address the aspirations of young people seeking access to education, skills and training from leading global institutions.

"I have always believed we should all think beyond politics and elections when it comes to nation-building and the future of the youth," Reddy added. The Chief Minister said he was shocked by what he described as a "political denial" of permission for the proposed visit, but said he had decided to comply with the Centre's decision and return to India from London. Despite the cancellation, he instructed officials to continue pursuing proposed partnerships with leading educational institutions in the US.

MEA's XP Division Relocates

Meanwhile, the MEA spokesperson also addressed a separate question regarding the External Publicity (XP) Division's move from Shastri Bhawan to the Samrat Hotel premises. Jaiswal said the ministry had "very fond memories" of its interactions with the media at Shastri Bhawan, where the division had been located for decades. "Obviously, that emotional touch will remain, but we look forward to working with you in our new premises," he said. (ANI)