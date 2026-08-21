A Texas-based woman was in for a shock after an Amazon delivery drone carrying her order flew over her home and dropped the package into her swimming pool.

An Amazon delivery drone dumped a customer’s parcel straight into a swimming pool in Texas, leaving her shocked. Lindsey Austen, an Amazon shopper from Richmond, Texas, received an alert on Monday informing her that her order was out for delivery through Amazon’s Prime Air drone service, according to Storyful.

When Austen heard the buzz of the drone approaching her home, she rushed outside to watch the futuristic delivery unfold. But instead of gently lowering the package, the drone opened its hatch and released the parcel directly into her backyard swimming pool.

The dramatic blunder was captured on video, leaving Austen stunned.

“When it went into the pool, I was shocked,” Austen said. “I don’t think I’ll be wanting any more drone deliveries.”

It remains unclear what was inside the package or whether the contents were drenched.

Scroll to load tweet…

The footage of the delivery disaster quickly went viral on social media Thursday, arriving just a day after Amazon unveiled plans to dramatically expand its Prime Air service across the US.

Amazon has announced plans to roll out the drone delivery program in 500 US cities by the end of the year, marking a sixfold expansion into hundreds of new areas. The service is expected to reach suburbs around major metropolitan areas, including Chicago, Atlanta, Syracuse and Cleveland.

Customers in eligible locations could receive orders in as little as 30 minutes. Each drone delivery site is designed to serve several cities within a metropolitan area and will primarily operate in suburban locations, away from skyscrapers and major airports.

Prime Air has already delivered hundreds of thousands of packages this year. However, the service currently carries only one package per flight, with a maximum weight of five pounds.

For Amazon Prime members, drone delivery is free on orders worth more than $50. Smaller orders cost $2.99, while non-Prime customers are charged $4.99.

Amazon spokesperson Allie Payne told KHOU11 that delivery failures of this nature are rare.

“Prime Air provides customers with fast, reliable delivery across a broad selection of products and the response from customers using Prime Air has been overwhelmingly positive,” Payne said.

“Incidents are extremely rare, and when a delivery doesn’t go as planned, we learn from it to improve the experience and take steps to prevent it from happening in the future,” the spokesperson added.

“Amazon’s A-to-Z Guarantee ensures customers can shop with confidence, knowing that we’ll make it right by offering a refund or replacement in the rare instances when items do not arrive as expected.”