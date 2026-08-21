The MEA said removing temporary structures outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi was a 'proportionate action' in response to Pakistani authorities dismantling similar structures outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

India's 'Proportionate Action' The development comes days after Pakistani authorities removed parking poles and other security-related structures outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Addressing a media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that despite India's request, Pakistani authorities removed the structures. "Some of the structures in front of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan were removed for the convenience of parking. Despite this, we requested them not to do this. So after that happened, we took what we might call a proportionate action in response," Jaiswal said.He added that temporary structures placed in the lane outside the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were subsequently removed. "They had some temporary structures in the lane of the Pakistani High Commission here, so we removed them from there," the MEA spokesperson said. Reciprocal Action Amid Strained Ties According to government sources, the action in New Delhi that took place on Thursday involved the removal of a queue liner installed outside the Pakistan High Commission. The structure had been placed in the lane outside the diplomatic mission.The Indian move came three days after Pakistani authorities dismantled security poles outside India's diplomatic mission in Islamabad, prompting New Delhi to respond with what it described as a proportionate measure. The reciprocal action comes amid strained India-Pakistan ties following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed in the name of religion. Pahalgam Attack and Aftermath India has maintained a firm position against Pakistan-backed terrorism and has repeatedly called for credible and verifiable action against those responsible for supporting cross-border terror. The Pahalgam terror attack was followed by a strong Indian military response by India, with New Delhi launching Operation Sindoor in retaliation, targeting terror infrastructure, after which military exchanges between the two sides continued until May 10, 2025, when a ceasefire understanding was reached. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that the dismantling of temporary structures in the lane outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi came as a "proportionate action" in response to Pakistani authorities removing some structures outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.The development comes days after Pakistani authorities removed parking poles and other security-related structures outside the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Addressing a media briefing here, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that despite India's request, Pakistani authorities removed the structures. "Some of the structures in front of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan were removed for the convenience of parking. Despite this, we requested them not to do this. So after that happened, we took what we might call a proportionate action in response," Jaiswal said.He added that temporary structures placed in the lane outside the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were subsequently removed. "They had some temporary structures in the lane of the Pakistani High Commission here, so we removed them from there," the MEA spokesperson said.According to government sources, the action in New Delhi that took place on Thursday involved the removal of a queue liner installed outside the Pakistan High Commission. The structure had been placed in the lane outside the diplomatic mission.The Indian move came three days after Pakistani authorities dismantled security poles outside India's diplomatic mission in Islamabad, prompting New Delhi to respond with what it described as a proportionate measure. The reciprocal action comes amid strained India-Pakistan ties following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April 2025, in which 26 people were killed in the name of religion.India has maintained a firm position against Pakistan-backed terrorism and has repeatedly called for credible and verifiable action against those responsible for supporting cross-border terror. The Pahalgam terror attack was followed by a strong Indian military response by India, with New Delhi launching Operation Sindoor in retaliation, targeting terror infrastructure, after which military exchanges between the two sides continued until May 10, 2025, when a ceasefire understanding was reached. (ANI)