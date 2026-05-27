Pet Energy Healing Ritual in Ecuador | Limpia Ceremony Explained for Dogs & Cats | World News

In Ecuador’s capital Quito, a growing number of pet owners are turning to ancient Andean healing rituals known as “limpias” to cleanse their dogs, cats, and other animals of negative energy.At the San Francisco market, traditional healers use eggs, flowers, herbs, and spiritual practices to remove what they believe are emotional and energetic blockages affecting both pets and their owners.Supporters say the ritual helps reduce anxiety, fear, and stress in animals. Critics see it as cultural belief and traditional spirituality blending into modern pet care.This documentary explores the intersection of:0:00 - Spiritual healing for pets0:30 - Andean cleansing rituals (limpia)3:24 - Traditional medicine in Ecuador4:30 - Emotional bonds between humans and animals5:20 - Alternative wellness practices📍 Filmed in Quito, EcuadorWhether science or belief, this practice is becoming increasingly popular among pet owners seeking emotional comfort and alternative healing methods.

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