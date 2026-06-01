Drones Turn Barren Hills into Forests in China’s Gansu | Climate Tech in Action | World

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Drones Turn Barren Hills into Forests in China’s Gansu

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 01 2026, 01:04 PM IST
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Watch how drones are transforming desolate hills in Northwest China’s Gansu into lush green slopes! This innovative reforestation technology is fighting climate change one flight at a time. Nature restoration powered by modern tech.

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