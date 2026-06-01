Drones Turn Barren Hills into Forests in China’s Gansu | Climate Tech in Action | World

Drones Turn Barren Hills into Forests in China’s Gansu
Watch how drones are transforming desolate hills in Northwest China’s Gansu into lush green slopes! This innovative reforestation technology is fighting climate change one flight at a time. Nature restoration powered by modern tech.
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