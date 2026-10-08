Mecca Heavy Rain Showers Bathe Kaaba, Pilgrims Continue Tawaf | Masjid al-Haram | World News

Heavy rain poured over Masjid al-Haram in Makkah aka Mecca as pilgrims continued Tawaf around the Kaaba, creating deeply moving scenes at Islam’s holiest site. The Makkah region is also under weather alerts for rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and possible hail. Heavy showers and storms were reported across parts of Makkah, including the Ash Shara'i area.