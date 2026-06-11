MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

Taylor Swift's HUGE Week Explained

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 11 2026, 08:43 PM IST
Share this Video

Taylor Swift is dominating headlines once again. From her surprise appearance at the NBA Finals to her viral Toy Story 5 performance and her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Swift has become one of the most searched celebrities in the world this week.In this video, we break down why Taylor Swift is trending, her new Toy Story 5 song "I Knew It, I Knew You", her surprise duet with Randy Newman, her NBA Finals appearance, and the historic Songwriters Hall of Fame honor that cements her legacy as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation. Taylor Swift fans, Swifties, music lovers and entertainment news followers won't want to miss this.In this video:00:00 – Introduction & Taylor Swift’s Trending Week02:00 – NBA Finals Surprise Appearance05:00 – Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

Taylor Swift's HUGE Week Explained | NBA Finals, New Song & Songwriters Hall of Fame | Entertainment
Now Playing
Taylor Swift's HUGE Week Explained | NBA Finals, New Song & Songwriters Hall of Fame | Entertainment
Sidhu Moose Wala Top 20 Songs: From So High to 295 | Birth Anniversary Special | Entertainment
Now Playing
Sidhu Moose Wala Top 20 Songs: From So High to 295 | Birth Anniversary Special | Entertainment
Shakira Top 20 Songs: From Hips Don’t Lie to Waka Waka (Birthday Special) | Entertainment
Now Playing
Shakira Top 20 Songs: From Hips Don’t Lie to Waka Waka (Birthday Special) | Entertainment
Top 5 Must-Watch Johnny Depp Movies of All Time (You NEED to See These!)
Now Playing
Top 5 Must-Watch Johnny Depp Movies of All Time (You NEED to See These!)
Kanye West Top 20 Songs | From Through The Wire to Runaway | Birthday Special | Entertainment
Now Playing
Kanye West Top 20 Songs | From Through The Wire to Runaway | Birthday Special | Entertainment
Salim Kumar: Comedy King to National Award Legend | Malayalam Cinema | Top 20 Films
Now Playing
Salim Kumar: Comedy King to National Award Legend | Malayalam Cinema | Top 20 Films
Neha Kakkar Top 20 Songs | From Dilbar to Mile Ho Tum | Birthday Special | Party Songs
Now Playing
Neha Kakkar Top 20 Songs | From Dilbar to Mile Ho Tum | Birthday Special | Party Songs
Maa Behen X Review: Madhuri Dixit Impresses, But Netflix's Dark Comedy Splits Fans | Entertainment
Now Playing
Maa Behen X Review: Madhuri Dixit Impresses, But Netflix's Dark Comedy Splits Fans | Entertainment
Top 20 Superhit Songs of S. P. Balasubrahmanyam | Birthday Special
Now Playing
Top 20 Superhit Songs of S. P. Balasubrahmanyam | Birthday Special
Peddi Public Review: Ram Charan Fans Share First Reactions | Entertainment
Now Playing
Peddi Public Review: Ram Charan Fans Share First Reactions | Entertainment

Entertainment

Taylor Swift's HUGE Week Explained | NBA Finals, New Song & Songwriters Hall of Fame | Entertainment
06:47
Now Playing
Taylor Swift's HUGE Week Explained | NBA Finals, New Song & Songwriters Hall of Fame | Entertainment
Sidhu Moose Wala Top 20 Songs: From So High to 295 | Birth Anniversary Special | Entertainment
04:12
Now Playing
Sidhu Moose Wala Top 20 Songs: From So High to 295 | Birth Anniversary Special | Entertainment
Shakira Top 20 Songs: From Hips Don’t Lie to Waka Waka (Birthday Special) | Entertainment
04:11
Now Playing
Shakira Top 20 Songs: From Hips Don’t Lie to Waka Waka (Birthday Special) | Entertainment
Top 5 Must-Watch Johnny Depp Movies of All Time (You NEED to See These!)
03:06
Now Playing
Top 5 Must-Watch Johnny Depp Movies of All Time (You NEED to See These!)

News

Bollywood Lauds PM Modi’s 12 Years of Service | Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai & More
06:44
Now Playing
Bollywood Lauds PM Modi’s 12 Years of Service | Anupam Kher, Subhash Ghai & More
BREAKING: Belfast Knife Attack Caught On Camera | Man Seriously Injured, Arrest Made | World News
05:03
Now Playing
BREAKING: Belfast Knife Attack Caught On Camera | Man Seriously Injured, Arrest Made | World News
Major Aditya Pratap Singh Gets Shaurya Chakra for Bravery | WATCH
01:03
Now Playing
Major Aditya Pratap Singh Gets Shaurya Chakra for Bravery | WATCH

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
03:40
Now Playing
LPG Shortage Due to Middle East War? 20 Smart Ways to Cook Without Worry
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?