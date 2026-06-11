Taylor Swift's HUGE Week Explained | NBA Finals, New Song & Songwriters Hall of Fame | Entertainment

Taylor Swift is dominating headlines once again. From her surprise appearance at the NBA Finals to her viral Toy Story 5 performance and her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Swift has become one of the most searched celebrities in the world this week.In this video, we break down why Taylor Swift is trending, her new Toy Story 5 song "I Knew It, I Knew You", her surprise duet with Randy Newman, her NBA Finals appearance, and the historic Songwriters Hall of Fame honor that cements her legacy as one of the greatest songwriters of her generation. Taylor Swift fans, Swifties, music lovers and entertainment news followers won't want to miss this.In this video:00:00 – Introduction & Taylor Swift’s Trending Week02:00 – NBA Finals Surprise Appearance05:00 – Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

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