Donald Trump’s Life Story: From Queens Birth in 1946 to 47th President in 2025–2026 | Full Biography

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Donald Trump’s Life Story: From Queens Birth in 1946 to 47th President in 2025–2026

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jun 14 2026, 06:25 PM IST
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Explore the remarkable journey of Donald J. Trump from his birth in Queens, New York, on June 14, 1946, through his real estate empire, reality TV fame with The Apprentice, historic 2016 and 2024 election victories, first presidency (2017–2021), and second term as the 47th President starting in 2025. This detailed news package covers key milestones, business successes and challenges, family life, and major events up to 2026. Perfect for history and politics enthusiasts.In this video:00:00 – The Early Life of Donald J. Trump02:00 – Real Estate Success, Challenges & Celebrity Fame03:00 – Elections, White House Years & Historic Comeback

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