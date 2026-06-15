Kerala's Biggest Anti-Drug Operation Yet? Minister Ramesh Chennithala Speaks | Keralam News

The Kerala government has launched "Toofan – The Narco Hunt," a major statewide initiative aimed at eliminating drugs from society.Speaking in Idukki, Kerala Home and Vigilance Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the campaign is a people's movement and not politically motivated. He warned that authorities will identify drug sources, dismantle supply networks, and take strict legal action against offenders.Special operations are being conducted in vulnerable regions such as Idukki and Attappady, while an SIT functioning under court supervision continues its investigation into related matters.Watch the full briefing to understand Kerala's latest anti-drug strategy and what it means for the fight against narcotics.

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