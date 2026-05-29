Russia Unleashes Deadly Assault on Ukraine's Kyiv | UNESCO Cathedral Ablaze | World News

Russia launched one of its heaviest air attacks on Kyiv in weeks, killing at least four people and injuring more than 20 others as missiles and drones struck Ukraine's capital.The assault sparked a fire at the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of Ukraine's most revered Orthodox monasteries. Emergency crews rushed to contain the blaze as smoke billowed across the city.Officials said residential buildings, infrastructure facilities and cultural landmarks were hit, leaving thousands without electricity. Poland also scrambled fighter jets amid fears of possible airspace incursions.Father Avraamiy, head of the Dormition Cathedral, condemned the attack, saying: "Nothing is sacred to them."The strikes come ahead of the G7 summit and after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had spoken with US President Donald Trump about efforts to end the war.

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