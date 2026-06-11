Sidhu Moose Wala Top 20 Songs: From So High to 295 | Birth Anniversary Special | Entertainment

Celebrate the legacy of Punjabi music icon Sidhu Moose Wala with his Top 20 biggest and most unforgettable songs. From powerful rap anthems and emotional tracks to global Punjabi hits, these songs showcase the voice, attitude, and unique style that made Sidhu a worldwide sensation.In this video:0:00 – Celebrating Sidhu Moose Wala’s Musical Legacy0:50 – Top 20 Songs Countdown Begins: From Dollar to The Last Ride2:57 – Top 5 Hits & Global Punjabi Impact

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source