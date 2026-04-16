Hidden Treasure: 1897 Silent Film Discovered in Wooden Trunk #Shorts

A forgotten wooden trunk sitting in a US attic for decades has revealed a stunning piece of cinema history.Retired teacher Bill McFarland discovered that the trunk—passed down from his great-grandfather—contained rare silent film reels dating back to the early 20th century. What followed was an extraordinary journey from obscurity to global significance.After donating the reels to the Library of Congress, archivists made a remarkable discovery: a long-lost 1897 film by legendary French cinema pioneer Georges Méliès.The short film, titled “Gugusse and the Automaton,” showcases early special effects techniques that would later define Méliès’ groundbreaking work in silent cinema.Experts painstakingly restored the fragile nitrate film frame-by-frame, bringing back to life a piece of cinematic heritage unseen for over a century.This discovery not only highlights the importance of film preservation but also offers a rare glimpse into the origins of visual storytelling.

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