In a truly bizarre case from China, a 35-year-old man went to the hospital complaining of pain while urinating. What doctors found left them stunned: a sewing needle lodged right in his heart.

In a case that has left doctors scratching their heads, a man in China who went to the hospital for a urinary problem was found to have a sewing needle in his heart. The incident took place in Hunan province.

A 35-year-old man, who has an intellectual disability, was brought to the Hunan Provincial People's Hospital. He was complaining of extreme pain while urinating and also had blood in his urine. During the initial check-up, doctors noticed an unusual shadow near his heart. This prompted them to order a full CT scan of his chest, abdomen, and pelvis.

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The scan results were shocking. According to a report in Science Alert, doctors found multiple metal objects scattered across his body. They were lodged in his abdominal wall, pelvis, bladder wall, bladder cavity, pelvic bone, pelvic muscle, and even his penis.

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But the most dangerous discovery was a 36 mm long sewing needle stuck in the pericardium, which is the protective sac that covers the heart. The sharp end of the needle was pointing towards the left ventricle. What baffled everyone was that the man's heart was still functioning normally.

However, doctors knew the situation was critical. They feared the needle could pierce the heart at any moment, causing massive bleeding or a serious infection. They decided to operate immediately. During the surgery, they also found and removed more sewing needles from his bladder.

The man is now recovering well after the surgery. But the big question remains: how did so many needles get inside his body? Neither the man nor his family has any clue. Doctors also found out that two years ago, two similar needle-like objects had been removed from his stomach. The case remains a complete mystery.