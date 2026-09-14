A tragic road accident in Saudi Arabia has killed three people, including an Indian man. The incident happened when their pickup van, carrying construction workers to a job site, crashed into a herd of camels that was on the road.

Riyadh: Three people, including one Indian national, were killed on the spot in a horrific road accident in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. The accident took place early on Sunday morning on the Al Ahsa-Salwa road, which is close to the Qatar border. It happened when a pickup van, carrying employees of a construction company to their worksite, rammed into a herd of camels on the road.

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The victims have been identified as Gangarajam Sunagapakka (52), who was from Hyderabad in Telangana, and two Pakistani nationals, Hasan Akhtar Azizurrahman (49) and Rizwan Ali Sherrahman (47). Another worker, a Bangladeshi national, was seriously injured in the crash and has been rushed to a nearby hospital. The impact of the collision was so severe that the pickup van was completely destroyed.

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This tragedy struck just days before the men were scheduled to return to Riyadh. They had just finished a company project in Al Ahsa. Social worker Prasad Karunagappally, an official with the OICC Welfare wing, is handling the legal formalities for the deceased Indian national in Al Ahsa.