The school has warned that parents will be summoned if a student breaks the rule more than once. A third violation will lead to even stricter punishment, according to the school's new policy.

Imagine you're in class and desperately need to use the washroom. You'd probably ask the teacher and go, right? But what if you were told you could only do that once in an entire term? That's exactly the situation students at a school in China are facing.

A controversial new rule at a Chinese high school, which allows students only one bathroom break per term, is now being hotly debated. According to the South China Morning Post, this bizarre order was issued by the Ruyuan County High School in southern China's Guangdong province.

Saudi Accident: Tragedy Strikes After Vehicle Encounters Camel Herd! Read On

The strict rule was part of a PowerPoint presentation shown at a meeting in late August. It clearly stated that students would get permission to use the toilet only once per term during class hours, even for emergencies.

Thailand Scandal: Former Monk Held Over Alleged Misuse of Temple Funds! (WATCH)

The presentation also laid out the consequences. If a student violates this rule more than once, their parents will be called to the school. A third time would result in 'severe punishment'. The school defended the move, saying it was to maintain discipline in the classrooms.

However, after the news went viral and caused a huge uproar, the school authorities backtracked, calling it a 'misunderstanding' and 'fake news'. Following complaints, the local education department has launched an investigation into the matter. This isn't the first time schools in China have been criticised for such harsh rules that deny students even their basic needs.