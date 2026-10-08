Awami League Workers Protest at UNHRC Over Bangladesh Crisis | Sheikh Hasina | World News

Awami League workers staged a demonstration on the sidelines of the 63rd session of the UN Human Rights Council, raising allegations of political repression and human rights violations in Bangladesh. Former Foreign Minister Mohammad Hassan Mahmood accused Pakistan’s ISI of involvement in the August 2024 government change. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also virtually addressed the gathering. 0:00 — Awami League Workers Protest At UNHRC 1:00 — Demonstration Raises Concerns Over Bangladesh Crisis 2:00 — Sheikh Hasina Virtually Addresses The Gathering