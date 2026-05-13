Alia Bhatt Stuns Cannes 2026 In Dreamy Peach Gown | Red Carpet Look Goes Viral | Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Stuns Cannes 2026 In Dreamy Peach Gown
Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with her breathtaking peach couture gown designed by Tamara Ralph. Representing L’Oréal Paris, Alia’s elegant red carpet appearance instantly went viral, with fans praising her glamorous look, soft makeup and royal-style fashion statement. In this video:0:00 - Alia Bhatt dazzled at Cannes 2026 red carpet1:20 - Social media flooded with praise for Alia2:25 - Fashion lovers praised her elegant styling
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