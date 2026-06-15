20 Indian crew members of the commercial vessel MT Jalveer have been successfully rescued and repatriated from Oman. A separate operation also saw the rescue of 14 crew members from the Indian-flagged vessel MSV VIRAT-1 which sank off Ras Al Hadd.

The 20 Indian crew members of the commercial vessel MT Jalveer have successfully returned home to India following a timely and coordinated rescue operation conducted by the authorities of Oman and the Indian Embassy in Muscat.

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The rescue operation and subsequent repatriation of the MT Jalveer crew took place against the backdrop a series of strikes targeting commercial vessels, triggered by the escalating US-Iran confrontation in the Gulf region. . It was during this specific spike in regional hostilities that the crew of the MT Jalveer found themselves in immediate peril. The crew were safely evacuated ashore, in coordination with Omani authorities, following the incident involving the vessel on 11 June 2026.

Crew Recounts Rescue and Expresses Gratitude

Expressing his profound gratitude after arriving safely, Captain Subhash Kumar, the Master of MT Jalveer, recounted the critical moments of the evacuation and the subsequent care they received. "I am Captain Subhash Kumar, Master of MT Jalveer. All crew members were evacuated, and everyone is safe. Subsequently, we were rescued by the Oman Navy. An Omani warship rescued the entire crew. "Afterwards, the Indian Embassy remained in contact with us and kept us updated at every moment. From June 11 to June 14, we stayed at a hotel. The Indian Embassy played a significant role in sending us home safely. Our company also provided a lot of support. We received assistance from all departments: operations, technical, and crewing. The company kept taking updates from us at every moment. Thanks to the company, the Indian Embassy, and the Omani warship for everything," Captain Kumar said.

Echoing the Master's relief, the vessel's Second Officer, Nazim, detailed the sudden nature of the incident and praised the rapid international response that ensured all 20 crew members escaped unharmed. "Hi, myself Nazim. I was the second officer of MT Jalveer. Luckily, all 20 crew members safely came out from the accommodation. At the time, we were heading to the forward station and we didn't get any information. With the timely involvement of the Indian Embassy, our company, and other personnel, we were rescued without any delay. We safely reached the port and now we are going back to India to see our loved ones. Thanks for the timely involvement and to those who helped us. Thank you for the support you gave us. Thank you very much," Nazim stated.

Indian Embassy Confirms Safe Repatriation

Acknowledging the safe repatriation, the Embassy of India in Muscat later confirmed that the rescued Indian crew members of MT Jalveer expressed their gratitude to the Embassy of India, Muscat, and the authorities of the Sultanate of Oman for their prompt response and timely rescue of all the Indian crew members on board. All 20 Indian crew members have now safely returned home.

Prior to their departure from Oman, the Ambassador of India to Oman, Prashant Pise, interacted with the 20 Indian crew members of MT Jalveer in Muscat ahead of their repatriation to India and wished them a safe journey home.

In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Muscat stated, "The crew were safely evacuated ashore, in co-ordination with Omani authorities, following the incident involving the vessel on 11 June 2026." The interaction provided an opportunity for the top diplomat to personally review the well-being of the rescued sailors following the maritime security incident. Reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the safety of citizens overseas, the mission further highlighted on the social media platform that the "Embassy of India remains committed to extending prompt assistance and support to Indian nationals in distress and ensuring their welfare and safe return home."

Second Rescue Operation: MSV VIRAT-1 Sinks

Compounding these regional maritime challenges, a separate emergency unfolded when the Indian-flagged vessel MSV VIRAT-1 sank about 80 nautical miles off Ras Al Hadd, Oman. The Indian Embassy in Oman announced on Sunday that all 14 crew members aboard the Indian-flagged MSV Virat had been successfully rescued during an operation, confirming that all members were safe and in good health.

Providing details on their current transit following the emergency at sea, the diplomatic mission added that the rescued mariners are now aboard Jabal Ali 9, heading to Mumbai. Sharing an official update on the successful mission, the Embassy said in a post on social media platform X, "Rescue operation involving Indian Flagged MSV Virat 1 has been completed. All 14 crew members have been rescued and are presently onboard Jabal Ali 9 heading to Mumbai. The crew members are safe and in good health."

Meanwhile, expanding on the details of the incident, the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) has confirmed that all 14 Indian crew members aboard the Indian-flagged vessel MSV VIRAT-1 are safe after the dhow sank. The DGS further noted that the successful evacuation of the crew was ensured through a prompt rescue operation and close coordination among Omani authorities, the Embassy of India in Oman, maritime agencies, and other stakeholders. (ANI)