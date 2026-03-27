New COVID Variant BA.3.2 ‘Cicada’| 75 Mutations, Spreading in US & 23 Countries #Shorts

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New COVID Variant BA.3.2 ‘Cicada’

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 27 2026, 07:25 PM IST
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A new highly mutated COVID-19 variant, BA.3.2 nicknamed ‘Cicada,’ is being closely monitored after detection across half the United States and at least 23 countries. First identified in South Africa in late 2024, this Omicron offshoot carries around 75 mutations in the spike protein, raising questions about potential immune escape from vaccines and prior infections. Early studies show reduced antibody effectiveness, but there is currently *no evidence of increased severity. Health authorities including the CDC are tracking its spread through wastewater and genomic surveillance.

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