Congress Workers Protest in Madurai for TVK Chief Vijay to Form Government | BJP & Governor Row

Congress Workers Protest in Madurai for TVK Chief Vijay to Form Government
Tamil Nadu Congress workers staged a massive protest in Madurai against the BJP-led Union Government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for refusing to invite TVK Chief Vijay, despite his party emerging as the single-largest in the Assembly elections. Congress has extended full support to TVK. Political drama intensifies in Tamil Nadu!
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