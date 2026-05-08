Vijay Top 20 Songs That Built A Superstar’s Legacy | From Thalapathy to CM?

Celebrate the musical journey of Thalapathy Vijay — the superstar whose songs became festival anthems for millions of fans. And now, as Vijay’s political rise sparks massive buzz across Tamil Nadu, many supporters even see him as a future Chief Minister. From mass kuthu tracks to emotional melodies and viral dance hits, Vijay’s songs continue to dominate theatres, reels, and playlists across generations, proving why he remains one of Tamil cinema’s biggest entertainers and most influential stars.

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