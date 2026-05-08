Howrah Turns Violent After Suvendu PA Killing | TMC-BJP Clash Shocks Bengal

Howrah Turns Violent After Suvendu PA Killing
Fresh political violence erupted in West Bengal’s Howrah after tensions escalated following the killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s PA, Chandranath Rath. BJP and TMC supporters clashed violently in Shivpur’s Chaurabasti area, leading to injuries, chaos and heavy police deployment as Bengal once again witnessed post-poll unrest.
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