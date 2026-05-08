Howrah Turns Violent After Suvendu PA Killing | TMC-BJP Clash Shocks Bengal

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Howrah Turns Violent After Suvendu PA Killing

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : May 08 2026, 02:05 PM IST
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Fresh political violence erupted in West Bengal’s Howrah after tensions escalated following the killing of Suvendu Adhikari’s PA, Chandranath Rath. BJP and TMC supporters clashed violently in Shivpur’s Chaurabasti area, leading to injuries, chaos and heavy police deployment as Bengal once again witnessed post-poll unrest.

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