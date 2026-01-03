Ukraine President Zelenskyy Proposes Appointing First Deputy PM Fedorov as New Defense Minister

Prez Zelenskyy proposed appointing first Deputy PM Mykhailo Fedorov as Ukraine's new Defense Minister. Zelenskyy said current Defence minister Shmyhal had shown good results as a minister and was being offered a new govt post. Fedorov has served as minister of digital transformation and his appointment will have to be approved by the Parliament. Zelenskyy praised Fedorov’s abilities in developing the drones and digitalisation needed for the country's defense.

