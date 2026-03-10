MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

‘US Attack On Iran Ship Happened In Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone’: Sri Lankan LoP Sajith

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Mar 10 2026, 06:21 PM IST
Share this Video

Sri Lanka’s opposition leader Sajith Premadasa raised concerns over the U.S. submarine strike on the Iranian warship IRIS Dena near Sri Lanka, saying the attack occurred in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone and violated the principle of a nuclear-weapon-free region. He called it a serious threat to Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and international law.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

‘US Attack On Iran Ship Happened In Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone’: Sri Lankan LoP Sajith
Now Playing
‘US Attack On Iran Ship Happened In Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone’: Sri Lankan LoP Sajith
Pakistan In Fuel Crisis! Schools Shut, 4-Day Work Week Announced | Online Classes Start
Now Playing
Pakistan In Fuel Crisis! Schools Shut, 4-Day Work Week Announced | Online Classes Start
'War Ending Soon,' Says Donald Trump, Warns Iran Not to Try ‘Anything Cute’
Now Playing
'War Ending Soon,' Says Donald Trump, Warns Iran Not to Try ‘Anything Cute’
Balen Shah’s Party Storms Nepal Election 2026
Now Playing
Balen Shah’s Party Storms Nepal Election 2026
Nepal Election 2026: Balen Shah’s Party Heads for Big Win | Kathmandu Celebrates
Now Playing
Nepal Election 2026: Balen Shah’s Party Heads for Big Win | Kathmandu Celebrates
Iran-Israel War Intensifies: Night Missiles Over Jerusalem & Tel Aviv
Now Playing
Iran-Israel War Intensifies: Night Missiles Over Jerusalem & Tel Aviv
Nepal General Election 2026: Ballot Boxes Sent to Strong Room
Now Playing
Nepal General Election 2026: Ballot Boxes Sent to Strong Room
US Dy Secretary Christopher Landau on India–US Partnership: 'We Expect India’s Rise'
Now Playing
US Dy Secretary Christopher Landau on India–US Partnership: 'We Expect India’s Rise'
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship | Israel Strikes Iran & Lebanon | Day 5 War Update
Now Playing
US Submarine Sinks Iranian Warship | Israel Strikes Iran & Lebanon | Day 5 War Update
Nepal Votes For New Government After Gen-Z Protests | Nepal General Elections 2026
Now Playing
Nepal Votes For New Government After Gen-Z Protests | Nepal General Elections 2026

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela Leaves Kuwait Amid Middle East Tensions, Says ‘Felt Really Scared’
03:35
Now Playing
Urvashi Rautela Leaves Kuwait Amid Middle East Tensions, Says ‘Felt Really Scared’
Women’s Day Special Top 20 International Songs Celebrating Feminine Power
03:30
Now Playing
Women’s Day Special Top 20 International Songs Celebrating Feminine Power
Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers
01:13
Now Playing
Janhvi Kapoor Reaches Tirumala Venkateswara Temple to Offer Prayers
Top 20 Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Songs That Fans Still Love | Ghilli, Kuruvi, Leo & More
03:45
Now Playing
Top 20 Thalapathy Vijay & Trisha Songs That Fans Still Love | Ghilli, Kuruvi, Leo & More

News

‘US Attack On Iran Ship Happened In Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone’: Sri Lankan LoP Sajith
19:27
Now Playing
‘US Attack On Iran Ship Happened In Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone’: Sri Lankan LoP Sajith
Pakistan In Fuel Crisis! Schools Shut, 4-Day Work Week Announced | Online Classes Start
03:31
Now Playing
Pakistan In Fuel Crisis! Schools Shut, 4-Day Work Week Announced | Online Classes Start
'War Ending Soon,' Says Donald Trump, Warns Iran Not to Try ‘Anything Cute’
14:41
Now Playing
'War Ending Soon,' Says Donald Trump, Warns Iran Not to Try ‘Anything Cute’

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?