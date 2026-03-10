‘US Attack On Iran Ship Happened In Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone’: Sri Lankan LoP Sajith
Sri Lanka’s opposition leader Sajith Premadasa raised concerns over the U.S. submarine strike on the Iranian warship IRIS Dena near Sri Lanka, saying the attack occurred in the country’s Exclusive Economic Zone and violated the principle of a nuclear-weapon-free region. He called it a serious threat to Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and international law.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing