World Pulse | What are Pink Flame Retardants Used in California Wildfires?

As wildfires rage across Southern California, authorities are deploying pink flame retardants in a desperate effort to contain the flames. But what exactly are these chemicals, and what do we know about their effectiveness and environmental impact? In this video, we explore the composition of pink fire retardants, their role in firefighting, and the growing concerns surrounding their use. Watch as we uncover the science behind these bright pink suppressants and discuss whether they are a viable solution for wildfire management. Watch.