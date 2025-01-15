World Pulse | What are Pink Flame Retardants Used in California Wildfires?

First Published Jan 15, 2025, 2:30 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 2:30 PM IST

As wildfires rage across Southern California, authorities are deploying pink flame retardants in a desperate effort to contain the flames. But what exactly are these chemicals, and what do we know about their effectiveness and environmental impact? In this video, we explore the composition of pink fire retardants, their role in firefighting, and the growing concerns surrounding their use. Watch as we uncover the science behind these bright pink suppressants and discuss whether they are a viable solution for wildfire management. Watch.

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission | Allegations of Maharashtra-Haryana Poll Irregularities

Karnataka Pulse | Bengaluru Traffic 3rd Most Congested in World; Drivers Lost 117 Hours in 2024

Bigg Boss 18 | Who Did Vivian Call 'Conscious Dead' During His Deep Conversation with Rajat?

Shefali Bagga & Anurag Dwivedi Reveal Favorite Teams | ECL Season 2 Auction

ECL Founder Anil Kumar Says Season 2 to be Bigger and Better | WATCH

