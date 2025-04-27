MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi
Ravi Shastri Names 4 IPL Youngsters Who Could Represent India Soon | Full List | Cricket Updates

| Updated : Apr 27 2025, 06:00 PM
Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has identified four IPL 2025 youngsters with the potential to play for India. He praised Ayush Mhatre, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, and Prabhsimran Singh for their fearless batting. Shastri emphasized the importance of nurturing their talent for future success.

