Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Unveils Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana for Seniors
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched the Ayushman Vay Vandana Yojana, a new healthcare scheme for seniors above 70. To benefit, Delhi residents just need an Aadhar card. Registration starts today, giving elderly citizens access to medical treatment at registered hospitals in Delhi and nationwide. Gupta congratulated all eligible citizens, marking a milestone in senior healthcare.
